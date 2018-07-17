Looking to try the best breweries in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated breweries in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for porters, IPAs, pilsners and more.

1. Piece Brewery and Pizzeria

Photo: Megumi S./Yelp

Topping the list is Piece Brewery and Pizzeria. Located at 1927 W. North Ave. in Wicker Park, it is the most popular brewery in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 3,273 reviews on Yelp. The business features a seven-barrel brewhouse and has won 28 medals at the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, according to its website.

Look for signature favorites like the double IPA Overboard, the Swingin’ Single Belgian or the German-style kolsch beer called Golden Arm. Hungry? Pair your brew with a pizza. Signature pies include the barbecue pizza, the white pizza with olive oil and garlic, and the Hot Doug’s Atomic Sausage with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions and spicy sausage. See the full menu here.

2. Revolution Brewing

Photo: Heather J./Yelp

Next up is Logan Square’s Revolution Brewing, situated at 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave. With four stars out of 1,935 reviews on Yelp, the brewpub has proven to be a local favorite.

Check out in-house brews like the Galaxy Hero, Tropic Hero, Citra Hero and Denali Hero, all with their own unique twists; a Core Can beer like the Anti Hero pale ale, the Eugene porter or the Belgium-style Bottom Up; or a seasonal choice such as the Rosa hibiscus ale, the Freedom of Speach session sour or the Fistmas holiday ale. Check out the full selection of beers here.

3. Half Acre Beer Company

Photo: Sally L./Yelp

North Center’s Half Acre Beer Company, located at 4257 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Hutchinson Street and Cullom Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery 4.5 stars out of 528 reviews.

Established in 2008, this is Half Acre’s original location and houses a retail shop, tap room, full kitchen and brewhouse, per its website, and brews “classic american micro styles, weighted barrel offerings and wild beers that traverse the landscape of mixed fermentation.” A second outpost with its own beer list is on Balmoral Avenue.

Check out notable brews like the Pony pilsner, the Daisy Cutter pale ale and the Tuna extra pale ale, all brewed year round, plus seasonal offerings like the Vallejo IPA and Deep State double IPA. Take a look at all of the beer options here.

4. Lagunitas Brewing Company

Photo: Zach B./Yelp

Lagunitas Brewing Company, a brewery in Douglas Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 508 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2607 W. 17th St. (between Washtenaw Avenue and Rockwell Street) to see for yourself.

The nationally recognized Lagunitas brewery, which has two outposts in California and one in Chicago, offers live music and a number of beers on tap and in cans or bottles. Look for the citrusy Super Cluster, the Sumpin’ Easy pale ale and the sweet and sour Aunt Sally. View the full menu of beer options here.

5. Goose Island Tap Room

Photo: ryan r./Yelp

And then there’s Goose Island Tap Room, a West Town favorite with 4.5 stars out of 239 reviews. Stop by 1800 W. Fulton St. (at Wood Street) or visit the international brewery’s other Chicago location in Lincoln Park.

Goose Island was launched in 1988 and aims “to lead in the craft of brewing by creating award-winning beers that define classic and innovative styles to capture the hearts, imaginations and palates of beer drinkers,” according to its website, and offers year round and seasonal beverages.

Favorites include the Goose IPA, Four Star pilsner, 312 wheat ale and Old Man Grumpy ale. Other beers include Goose Honkers ale, Green Line pale ale and Midway IPA. Take a look at the full range of brew offerings here.