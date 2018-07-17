Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) – After learning that she was being left out of her mother’s will, a Florida woman is accused of beating her to death.

Gabriela Perero, 53, reportedly pushed her 85-year-old mother to the floor on July 12th, grabbed her by the arms and “ripped her skin off.” Then she cleaned her mother up, put her in bed and called 911. She died the next day.

Perero told investigators she’d become enraged after learning that her siblings would receive an inheritance and she would not, according to the police report.

Perero is charged with premeditated murder and aggravated battery on a person over 65. She was denied bond on Monday.