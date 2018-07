CHICAGO (CBS)--Chicago police said a 4-year-old girl was outside her Jefferson Park home Tuesday when a white van pulled up and three males inside tried to lure her toward them.

The child ran into her house, and someone inside called police.

One of the men in the van reportedly said to the girl, “Hey, I’ve got candy for you.”

All of the occupants of the van were described as hispanic and between 20-30 years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8266.