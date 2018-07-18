Chicago Bears training camp starts this weekend.

Dates: July 21-Aug 6 (Night practice on Aug. 11)

Practice Schedule: Open practices begin at 8:30 a.m. Required free tickets are available here

Location: Olivet Nazarene University, 291-984 Stadium Dr, Bourbonnais, IL

Time: Gates will open at 7:30 am each day, with the exception of the 7:10 p.m. night practice at Ward Field on Aug. 11, when gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Campgrounds will remain open with fan and kid-friendly activities until 11:30 a.m. each day, with the exception of the night practice at Ward Field, when activities will conclude at 10:30 p.m.

Alcohol: Alcohol is prohibited on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.

Bears Pro Shop: Bears Pro Shop will be open during all hours of operation. It can be found just inside of Gate 1 and next to the end zone.

Food and Beverages: Food and beverages are available for purchase at concession areas

Parking: Available in lots surrounding Training Camp. As you pull into campus, there will be directional signage and personnel on-hand to direct cars to the nearest available parking lots. Parking is available at no cost and lots will open two hours before gates open.

Autographs: Held on select days only. Arrive early! 150 specialty passes which will be distributed to children between ages 4-12. Dates are 7/22, 7/27, 7/30 (military personnel), 8/4, 8/6 (first responders).

Gate Giveaways

Cooling Towels – July 21

Mason Jar Tumblers – July 22

Emotions Magnets – July 23, July 26

Kids Capes – July 27, August 5

Staley Foam Wavers – July 28

Pennants – July 30, August 6

Headbands – August 4

LED Bracelets – August 11