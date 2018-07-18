  • CBS 2On Air

By Megan Mawicke
Filed Under:Chicago Bulls, Jabari Parker

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jabari Parker says it’s a dream come true to come home to Chicago to play for the Bulls.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reports former Simeon star Jabari Parker says he has always wanted to play for the Bulls and thankfully “the stars aligned.”

If Jabari can stay healthy, he is another young, talented player with great potential that the Bulls can build around.

parker Chicago Bulls Welcome Jabari Parker To The Team

Parker was officially introduced Wednesday at the United Center. He chose the #2 because he wanted a single-digit and a fresh start. He had two torn ACLs with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Parker was a highly decorated prep athlete at Simeon, winning four state championships, a two-time Mr. Illinois basketball, and the National Player of the Year.

He’s now playing not far from where he grew up.

The Bulls signed him to a $40 million, 2-year deal, but the second year is a team option – so he will have to prove himself.

In sports, he talks about quieting any critics who might doubt he can return from his injuries.