CHICAGO (CBS)–Protesters Wednesday will call on Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson to resign.

A group of people led by Pastor Gregory Livingston of the New Hope Baptist Church will march starting at Chicago police headquarters at 11 a.m. Wednesday to protest the fatal police shooting of 37-year-old Harith Augustus on Saturday.

Video of the shooting in the South Shore neighborhood was captured by police body cameras, but no audio can be heard.

Because there is no sound, the exchanges between police and Augustus are unclear.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has defended Johnson’s decision to release the video without sound, but activists have been calling for the release of the body camera audio.

“I think this material that (was) released was provided for the right reasons of public safety, but it’s not complete,” Emanuel said. “That will happen in due time.”

The full video with audio will likely be released after the investigation is completed, Emanuel added.

Livingston criticized the city’s handling of the aftermath of the shooting, calling Johnson incompetent.

He said the shooting shows that Johnson can’t control the officers he leads.

Augustus was shot dead late Saturday afternoon after police stopped him because they thought he might be carrying a gun.

Police released a video showing he was armed and appeared to be reaching toward his waist when he was shot down in the street.

More than 200 protesters showed up in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, protesting violence by police on Tuesday.