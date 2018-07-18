  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was an emotional night at Guaranteed Rate Field as Chicago police officers and firefighters honored two fallen Chicago heroes: Firefighter Juan Bucio and Police Commander Paul Bauer.

Commander Bauer’s daughter threw out a ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday night’s charity baseball game between police and firefighters.

Bucio’s two sons also took the pitcher’s mound before the game.

The annual fundraiser was dedicated to Bauer and Bucio, who both died in the line of duty this year.

The game raises money for the families of fallen police and firefighters.