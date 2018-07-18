CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters are working to extinguish flames at an apartment complex in Prospect Heights.

Firefighters report heavy fire coming from a large, three-story apartment complex. According to the Prospect Police Department it is a five-alarm fire.

Fire officials were called to the 800 block of Macintosh Court around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials are warning to stay away from the area of Apple Drive and Plaza Drive in order to allow emergency response agencies to extinguish the apartment building fire.

The American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois tweeted they have 10 volunteers responding to the fire to provide assistance, food, and water to the people affected.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.