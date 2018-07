CHICAGO (CBS) — Ford is recalling over 500,000 Fusions and Escapes due to a gear shift issue.

It is a problem that could cause the vehicle to roll away while in park.

The recall applies to 2013 through 2016 Fusion sedans and 2014 Escape SUV’s.

Dealers will replace the part at no cost. Owners will be notified by July 30.

Ford is advising those affected to use the parking brake.