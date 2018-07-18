CHICAGO (CBS) — A girl was being held captive in the basement of her family home in north suburban Waukegan, apparently because her parents believed she was possessed by a demon.

Sources tell CBS 2 that the 10-year-old was forced to use a bucket to bathe and a portable potty training toilet to use the bathroom. She was locked in the basement of the home in the 200 block of Liberty Street at night, police said.

She was found by authorities on Tuesday. They believe she was held in these conditions for about a year.

The parents believed their daughter needed to be kept separated from the rest of the family. She had limited contact with her three siblings, ages 15, 13 and seven. The gender of those children is not being released.

The parents, Randy Swopes, 48, and Katherine Swopes, 49, are being held on unlawful restraint and child endangerment charges in Lake County Jail, the father on a $750,000 bond and the mother on a $150,000 bond.

Officers found the child in the basement in poor conditions.

Randy Swopes is currently registered on the “Illinois State Police Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registry” participant for a 2008 arrest by the Lake County Illinois Sheriff’s Office. Further details of his criminal background were not immediately available.