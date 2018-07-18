Filed Under:Chicago Police Community Alert, Missing Elderly Woman Chicago, portage park

CHICAGO (CBS)–A community alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old woman with dementia.

Bozena Jozwiak was last seen July 17 walking her dog, Bella, on the 3500 block of North Lockwood Avenue in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood.

Bozena Jozwiak was reporting missing July 18.

Police said Jozwiak may be endangered because she has high blood pressure and may be suffering from memory loss.

She speaks polish and was wearing black pants when she went missing, police said.

Jozwiak has been reported missing by family on two recent occasions, police said.

 

 