CHICAGO (CBS)–A community alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old woman with dementia.

Bozena Jozwiak was last seen July 17 walking her dog, Bella, on the 3500 block of North Lockwood Avenue in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood.

Police said Jozwiak may be endangered because she has high blood pressure and may be suffering from memory loss.

She speaks polish and was wearing black pants when she went missing, police said.

Jozwiak has been reported missing by family on two recent occasions, police said.