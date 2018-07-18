CHICAGO (CBS) — Happy National Hot Dog Day!
Americans, especially Chicago folks, love their dogs. Here are five fast facts:
- Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport consumed six times more hot dogs, 725,000 more than Los Angeles International Airport and LaGuardia Airport combined in 2016, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. .
- Mustard reigns as the most-popular hot dog topping. According to a survey conducted by Harris Poll 71 percent of Americans who eat hot dogs say they top their hot dogs with mustard, followed by ketchup (52 percent), onions (47 percent), chili (45 percent) and relish (41 percent).
- The top hot dog consuming cities: Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Detroit, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council.
- Topping a dog: Do NOT put hot dog toppings between the hot dog and the bun. Always “dress the dog.” Condiments should be applied in the following order: wet condiments like mustard and chili are applied first, followed by chunky condiments like relish, onions and sauerkraut, followed by shredded cheese, followed by spices, like celery salt or pepper.
- Baseball fans will consume more than 19 million hot dogs and 4.6 million sausages during the 2018 Major League Baseball season. Dodgers fans are No. 1 dog eaters. Cubs’ fans rank No. 4, according to the dog council.