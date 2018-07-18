CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedophile priest from Chicago alleged to have molested at least 25 boys will remain in state custody.

A Cook County judge ordered former Chicago priest Daniel McCormack to remain in state custody after previously finding him to be a sexually violent person.

He is one of Chicago’s most notorious figures in the Roman Catholic priest sexual abuse scandal.

Judge Dennis Porter ruled earlier today that McCormack, 49, formerly pastor of St. Agatha’s Church in Chicago, must remain in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

McCormack will be held in downstate Rushville, Ill., where he will be re-evaluated annually until the court determines he is no longer sexually violent.

McCormack pleaded guilty in 2007 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse for molesting five underage boys when he was serving as a priest in Chicago.

He was removed from the clergy following his conviction and has since been accused of abusing more than 20 boys during his time at St. Agatha Parish in North Lawndale. McCormack used his position as a priest, teacher and basketball coach to abuse boys in his care.

Under the Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act, a person must have been convicted of a sexually violent offense and suffer from a mental disorder. Prosecutors must also prove that the offender is likely to commit future acts of sexual violence if released from custody.

Once committed to state custody, offenders are re-evaluated on a regular basis to determine if they continue to meet the criteria for commitment as a sexually violent person or are suitable for conditional release.