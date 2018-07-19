CHICAGO (CBS) — The Art Institute of Chicago is celebrating its 125th Anniversary.

The museum’s historic Michigan Avenue building was photographed on opening day in 1893. The museum is holding an anniversary celebration, hoping to reenact the photo.

To celebrate, the museum is holding a Block Party, inviting everyone to join in recreating the opening day photo, followed by talks, performances, and art-making.

The celebration photo is scheduled to take place Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The block party is free for Art Institute members and $10 for Illinois residents with advanced registration.

To register, visit http://www.artic.edu/blockparty

