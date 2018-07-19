CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire raged out of control in Prospect Heights, leaving more than 100 people homeless.

The fire department has not determined an official cause of the blaze but investigators are looking into the possibility that it was sparked by a child playing with matches.

At least 96 units of the condo were damaged including several that are a total loss. Adding to the challenges for firefighters, the complex was built before sprinkler systems or firewalls were required.

CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman reports on question as to why the blaze was so disastrous.

Fire officials said the buildings were particularly vulnerable to the massive spreading flames that destroyed so many homes Wednesday.

“All of these buildings have lightweight truss wood construction,” said Prospect Heights Fire Chief Drew Smith. “It’s basically a glorified toothpick design. It’s structurally sound except when there’s a big fire.”

And that big fire was helped by other factors in the complex which was built in the mid 1970s.

“This building does not have a fire alarm system. It doesn’t have a sprinkler system. It was built at a time when those were not required,” said Smith.

CBS 2 showed video of the fire and aftermath to building code expert Chad Chwedyk of Burnham Nationwide.

“If it was one unit that had the fire, and it spread this far, it should never happened that way,” said Chwedyk.

He said the so-called mansard roof was a big part of the problem because the roof line extends down to become a pitched wall for the third floor without fire resistant walls.

“I’m sure there are hundreds if not more that date from this period in any number of regions around the city. A fire like this can happen in any building of this type,” said Chwedyk.

The Prospect Heights building inspector said in 2016 they passed a new ordinance that requires significant improvements and safety measures including new buildings that have to have fire resistant walls.

But that doesn’t affect existing buildings.

Meanwhile, there has been an outpouring of requests to help those affected by the blaze.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help those displaced by the Prospect Heights fire.

According to the city of Prospect Heights there are several places where people can make donations to help those affected by the fire.

People can go to the American Red Cross online and choose the option “I want to support your local Red Cross.”

To make a donation by phone, the number is 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669.)

Donations by mail can be made to: American Red Cross, PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839.

The Katie Samel Foundation is taking donations for the families of District 21 students.

For clothing donations, only new or gently used articles of clothing will be accept at the River Trails Condominium Association.

The address is 811 Apple Drive Prospect Height, IL 60070.

Clothing drives are scheduled to take place Friday July 20, Monday July 23 and Tuesday July 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For question on donations and how to help, contact Prospect Heights City Hall at 847-398-6070 extension 206.

RELATED: More Than 100 Displaced By Prospect Heights Fire