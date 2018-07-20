CHICAGO (CBS)–The Chicago Cubs will cater to so-called “Dead Heads” (Grateful Dead fans) with a special night in August.

The Chicago Cubs will present the team’s inaugural Grateful Dead Night on Monday, August 27 at Wrigley Field.

Chicago-based jam act Mr. Blotto will kick off the festivities with a pregame concert at Gallagher Way, an open-air destination adjacent to the ballpark, from 5 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Mr. Blotto is expected to perform an acoustic set featuring Grateful Dead covers.

The Cubs will take on the New York Mets that night. Fans will receive a special hat designed for the occasion. The hat features a series of dancing bears along with a Cubs logo.