(CBS) — Nearly two months after fashion designer Kate Spade’s death, her brother-in-law, actor David Spade, says the family is coming together in the wake of her death. David Spade has been promoting his new movie, and in an interview he opened up about his family’s tragedy.

Kate Spade, who killed herself in June, was married to David’s brother, entrepreneur Andy Spade. In a new interview, David Spade said “everyone’s pulling it together.” He added: “I think we’re getting in the best place we can at this point.”

Right after her death, David posted a photo of himself with Kate from Christmas and wrote, “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

Less than three weeks after Kate’s death, her father, Earl Brosnahan, died at age 89 — the day before his daughter’s funeral.

Shortly after his wife’s death, Andy Spade released a statement noting she had “suffered from depression and anxiety.” David Spade has made a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which provides education and support for families impacted by the disease.

When asked about the donation, Spade replied, “Well, I think there’s a lot of people that are at a lot of different levels of situations. (New York) is a tough town. It gets stressful. And everybody feels like they’re an inch away from a breakdown. It’s very hard. So, you can’t look down at those people. You just say, ‘Hey! You help each other out if you can.'”

Spade’s new film, the comedy “Father of the Year,” made its Netflix debut Friday.