CHICAGO (CBS) — For cat lovers, it’s the purr-fect way to spend the weekend with furry, four-legged friends from around the Midwest.

The first-ever Meow Meetup, sponsored by the Catnip Times blog is taking place on July 21-22 at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Some of the events for felines and their friends include a kitty yoga studio, a cat cafe, an adoption lounge and an appearance by “internet phenom” and cat celebrity Lil Bub (@iamLilBub) who has over seven million followers.

The event will also have some educational sessions, like the growing problem of cat obesity, how to deal with the loss of a beloved pet and de-bunking “kitty revenge” behavior.

According to Meow Meetup organizers, there will also be a “feline film festival, pampurr pawlor beauty bar, a “meow mixer after party, breakfast and kitty bingo.”