CHICAGO (CBS) — A toy car scooting across a gym floor at summer camp may look like child’s play, but a group of young scholars are learning about fuel cells and engineering.

The elementary school children are being taught by Miles Edwards, who serves as the race director and mentor. He is guiding youngsters at a National Society of Black Engineers’ camp in Chicago.

About 130 third through fifth graders are using fuel cells to power cars.

“You want to go from here to here the fastest,” Edwards explained. “Whenever your car starts to go, that’s when I’ll start the timer.”

The students are having fun while gaining knowledge along the way.

“Learning things will challenge my life more,” said Indira Hammond, a program participant.

“My favorite part is using the fuel cells and this engine part,” said Jeremiah Satterwhite.

The young engineers had to build the cars and then compete, learning the science behind what makes the cars work, while persevering in the face of adversity.

The racers learned about working together to fix a broken car.

“It make same feel proud. I did it with the rest of my team,” said Kennedy Glover. “It takes teamwork to make things go the way you want.”

Jada Coleman agreed, jumping up and down with excitement. “I was getting very excited. Without my team I couldn’t do it. You just need teamwork,” Coleman said.

The camp director stressed the importance of learning about science.

“When I was young, sport sport sport. No one pushed academics. Science is around us, whether we realize it or not,” said Edwards.

The camp is taking place at Davis Magnet Academy, Chicago’s first school for engineering.

For more information on the camp and other National Society of Black Engineers events, click here.