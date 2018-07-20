CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong winds damaged dozens of homes in Silver Lake, Indiana.

The National Weather Service is trying to determine if a tornado caused the damage.

The winds toppled several large trees which landed on houses. The storm tore roots right out of the ground.

One house was almost split in two. Some residents say they received a storm warning just before the chaos happened.

“We were just watching TV and they were warning us about the weather. All of a sudden, it got real windy, kept hearing stuff falling, a wall of water, then it went by,” recalled Mary Fleck, a Silver Lake resident.

Crews are working to remove tree limbs from roads so traffic can pass through the area.

No one was seriously hurt.