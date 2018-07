CHICAGO (CBS) — CPD wants the public’s help in identifying a man accused of a strong arm robbery on July 11.

It happened at the GoLo gas station on West 47th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

In the surveillance video, a store employee confronts a man for concealing an item. The man hits the employee and he tried to run off.

The staff locks the door and calls 911. The suspect was able to break through the glass door and get out.