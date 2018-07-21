  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Divvy is offering free rides all day Saturday.

It’s a partnership with Divvy and Noosa yogurt.

You can use the code “Noosa18” in the Divvy mobile app to receive a free explorer pass.

The pass expires at 11:59 Saturday night.

 