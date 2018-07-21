CHICAGO (CBS) — Divvy is offering free rides all day Saturday.
It’s a partnership with Divvy and Noosa yogurt.
You can use the code “Noosa18” in the Divvy mobile app to receive a free explorer pass.
The pass expires at 11:59 Saturday night.
Today is FREE RIDE DAY! 🚲🎉Hop on a Divvy to the @Cubs game, @pitchforkfest or your choice of street fest!
Use the code NOOSA18 in the Divvy app to get a FREE Explorer Pass, which gets you unlimited 3-hour rides for 24 hours! https://t.co/STsxcFiCxS @noosayoghurt pic.twitter.com/XxCxYjTUCN
— Divvy (@DivvyBikes) July 21, 2018
Today is FREE RIDE DAY! 🚲🎉Hop on a Divvy to the @Cubs game, @pitchforkfest or your choice of street fest!
Use the code NOOSA18 in the Divvy app to get a FREE Explorer Pass, which gets you unlimited 3-hour rides for 24 hours! https://t.co/STsxcFiCxS @noosayoghurt pic.twitter.com/XxCxYjTUCN
— Divvy (@DivvyBikes) July 21, 2018