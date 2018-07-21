CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who disappeared while participating in the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics being held in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has more on the efforts to find him.

CPD said the 22-year-old man is a high risk missing person and they’re still looking for him.

The last time anyone made contact with him was Thursday night and he hasn’t been seen since. Police have shared his picture on social media Friday night and CPD is hoping someone will recognize him.

URGENT: #ChicagoPolice Detectives need assistance locating this missing international @SpecialOlympics athlete. If located, contact 911 https://t.co/MKvxhFQ5Oy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 21, 2018

The 22-year-old man with autism does not speak English. He was reported missing from the 100 block of East Delaware.

His name is Rezwanul Haque. He was last seen wearing a blue hat with USA on the front, a blue polo shirt with the word “Bangladesh” on the back, black pants and white gym shoes.

He also had a light gray and red backpack.

According to Special Olympics International, Haque is an athlete with the Bangladeshi Unified Cup soccer team. He’s one of hundreds of athletes taking part in the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics.

The five day celebration began earlier in the week. It wraps up Saturday at Soldier Field with a concert at Northerly Island.

Special Olympics International released a statement which said they are deeply concerned and their top priority and safety of their athletes. They are working with local police to find him.

If you have any information or do spot the athlete, you are urged to call the Chicago Police Department.