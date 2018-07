CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re London-bound, you can feel like one of the royals with a tour of Buckingham Palace.

You can check out a special exhibition celebrating Prince Charles’ passion for art.

The prince has chosen more than 100 pieces for the attraction, which commemorates his 70th birthday.

The exhibition called “Prince and Patron” will be open to the public until September 30.

One of the highlights includes a felt-hooded cloak that once belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte.