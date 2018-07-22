(CBS) — Tiffany Haddish has been trying to pay back Kevin Hart for years without any success — and she still hasn’t found a way to get him the cash. Hart revealed on social media that he foiled Haddish’s latest attempt to repay him for a loan he gave her years ago.

Before she became a success, Hart helped changed her life around while the two were working on a comedy show together.

The actor gave her $300 to find somewhere to stay after finding out Haddish was living out of her car.

“I love my sister @tiffanyhaddish ….She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me 😂😂😂😂….” Hart wrote on Instagram.

Instead of a simple “no,” Hart decided to get creative.

He wrote: “What she doesn’t know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn’t wearing later that day!!!! I’m dead serious. Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish ….I love u and I will never take from you. You being my Co-Star in my movie ‘Night School’ was more than enough. Love u with ur funky ass!!!! #NightSchool#HittingTheatersEverywhereSept28th.”

It looks like neither of the “Night School” co-stars are backing down anytime soon.

The “Girls Trip” actress took to Instagram to make a response video, saying, “Ok so @kevinhart4real I see your post and I checked my back pack, and right there in my bag is the money I gave you, in a wig cap at that. I see you 👀.”

“Am I going to have to fight you to give you this money back?!” the 38-year-old comedian added, “Don’t make me have to roll up on your baby mama and drop it in her purse.”