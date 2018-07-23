CHICAGO (CBS)—The search for an experienced Chicago boater who went overboard Saturday while competing in the Chicago Yacht Club’s Race to Mackinac continued Monday, with no signs of the experienced sailor.

Search crews Monday spent a third day on Lake Michigan looking for Lincoln Park resident Joe Santarelli, 53.

Strong waves rocked a sailboat he was on as he adjusted a sail at the rear of the boat, sending him into the water.

Authorities have said an inflatable life vest he was wearing did not inflate when he hit the water.

Self-inflating vests are popular among boaters, reports CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker, who reported live Monday afternoon at the Chicago Yacht Club.

The incident has sparked concerns among the local boating community.

Sailor Graham Sauser said he always wears one when he’s on the water.

“When it’s submerged this entire thing would inflate,” Sauser said, demonstrating how the devices work. “They’re a lot lighter on a hot day, and much more comfortable—less restrictive.”

When Santarelli fell off the “Imedi”—the name of the sailboat he was on—something went wrong.

No one knows why his vest didn’t inflate.

All self-inflating life jackets have C02 cartridges that trigger the release of gas, causing the devices to inflate.

“In theory, the way it works is it gets submerged under water,” Sauser said. “A mechanism goes off that causes it to inflate—it’ll be a large yellow inflatable piece of fabric around your head.”

This You Tube video shows how inflatable life jackets work—essentially forcing the person’s body up to the surface.

“It’s designed to keep an unconscious person face up in the water,” Sauser said.