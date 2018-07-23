CHICAGO (CBS)--One man was killed and another burned beyond recognition after an early-morning crash on 14th Street and Chicago Road on Monday.

Police said the driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the crash, a green Ford Explorer, was burned beyond recognition.

The driver of a silver Chrysler 300, Dejuan S. Slatton, 28, of Markham, was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious burns.

Police did not release a cause of the accident, citing a pending investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Heights Detective Division at (708) 756-6422.