CHICAGO (CBS)–Residents of Chicago’s West Side are being warned about a peeping Tom incident that occurred July 18.

A woman was in the bedroom of her first-floor residence on the 1700 block of 21st Place around 10:30 p.m. when she saw a man looking into her window, police said Monday in a community alert that was issued.

The man was described as white or hispanic and between the ages of 40-50, police said.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Detectives Bureau ar 312-747-8380.