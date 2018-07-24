CHICAGO (CBS)—After two major floods, five years of planning and construction and $70 million in tax dollars, a solution is finally in place for water-weary property owners in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood.

A decade ago, torrential rains caused the Chicago River’s north branch to overflow.

The rains turned streets into rivers, and nearly caused tears for homeowner Dirk Vandenheuvel.

“My wife and I thought maybe we shouldn’t have bought this house (and thought) maybe we should move, because nothing we do stops it,” he said.

Five years later, heavy rains caused more disparaging floods in the neighborhood.

Mayor Emanuel proposed a solution to help the flood-prone neighborhood.

“We need to make the investments necessary here in Albany Park,” Emanuel said.

Part of the $70 million project includes a mile-long tunnel running under Foster Avenue to carry floodwaters to the North Shore Channel.

The city declared the completion of the project today at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Because the city had originally planned to spend $45 million on the project, Emanuel was questioned today about why the city went $25 million over budget.

“My understanding is, the tunnel was a little more complicated, the soil was a little more complicated,” Emanuel said. “Seeing everything that got destroyed, and families crying because there’s no way to replace what grandma handed down to you—I don’t know how you put a price on that.”

Vandenheuvel’s wife, Kara Malenfant, said she was relieved the city built the tunnel.

“Rather than have to keep paying out for floods, having people lose their homes, and having to resettle people for months on end, it probably made sense to build the tunnel,” Malenfant said. “I’m glad they did.”