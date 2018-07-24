CHICAGO (CBS)–Demi Lovato was rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

TMZ says Lovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, and is currently being treated. Her condition is unknown.

Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home. We've confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills. For more: https://t.co/UeNX0OSnEU — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2018

The pop star has fought substance abuse for years. At one point she lived in a sober-living home after getting released from a treatment center. She had been six-years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin, TMZ reports.

Last month she released a song, “Sober,” where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.

Lovato just performed on Sunday at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles with Iggy Azalea.

She was scheduled to go on the road this week for an upcoming show in Atlantic City.