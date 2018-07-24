CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were shot Monday night, including a 16-year-old girl, in a gang-related attack in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk near 64th and May around 11:10 p.m., when a gunman stepped out of a gangway and began shooting.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and left foot, and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition. Police said he was being transferred to Stroger Hospital.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 16-year-old girl was shot twice in the arm, and twice in the leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the side and arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where she was stabilized.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the right hand, and was being treated at St. Bernard.

Police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related, but not all of the victims had gang affiliations.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.