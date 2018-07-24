CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were stabbed and another was beaten in a brawl late Monday night in the Loop, and a police officer was injured while responding to the fight.

Police said, around 11:40 p.m., two men and a woman were standing on a sidewalk near State and Lake streets, when they began arguing with three men, who began stabbing and beating them.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck, and a 26-year-old man was beaten. All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

About 15 minutes after the brawl started, officers responding to a call about a stabbing went to the nearby CTA ‘L’ station at State and Lake to search for a suspect, when an irritated 25-year-old man approached them and began fighting.

Police said officers used a stun gun on the man, who was arrested. One officer was treated and released at Northwestern. The suspect also was being treated at Northwestern Tuesday morning, but police said he was not connected to the earlier stabbing.