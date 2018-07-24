Chicago (CBS) – Cubs Kyle Schwarber surprised fans today at his visit to the Adult Down Syndrome Center on Advocate Lutheran General Hospital’s campus this morning.
With Cubs colors surrounding them, participants and their family members cheered as the outfielder arrived. Schwarber took photos, signed souvenirs and was on hand for giveaways.
The Cubs mascot, Clark the Cub, joined Schwarber as they brought a taste of Wrigley to Park Ridge.
“Advocate Health Care and the Cubs have a long-standing partnership and both have a commitment to promote health and wellness in a fun and meaningful way,” said Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, in a statement.
Advocate’s Adult Down Syndrome Center celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and currently services more than 25,000 patients annually.