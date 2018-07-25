CHICAGO (CBS)—A Wheeling man driving more than 100 MPH through a quiet suburban intersection Saturday afternoon caused a fatal crash that killed a teenager.

The driver of the speeding car, Adam Grunin, 30, of Wheeling, was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide in the death of the teenager, 16-year-old Alyssa Lendino.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams looked into Grunin’s driving record and found a long history of speeding infractions.

In fact, the fatal crash was the second accident Grunin was involved in on July 21.

Police say he was fleeing another crash when he triggered the collision.

Grunin was allegedly driving 107 MPH when he rear-ended the Chevy Equinox Lendino was riding in at the Wheeling intersection of Milwaukee and Hintz.

The impact pushed the Equinox into the intersection as a Toyota Tundra was turning left.

Lendino’s father and sister were seriously hurt in the crash.

Records from the Secretary of State show Grunin was issued seven speeding tickets between 2004 and 2015.

Friends and neighbors of Lendino say she played three sports at Hersey High School.

Her loss has devastated those who knew her.

“We just can’t believe that she’s gone,” said neighbor Belinda Mateja, who has lived next door to the family since Lendino was born.

“We watched her grow into just a beautiful, kind, wonderful, outgoing—just coming into her own young woman,” Mateja said. “(She was)” like a member of the family.”

Grunin’s bond is set at $300,000. His next court date is Aug. 16.

Meanwhile, Lendino’s loved ones will continue to struggle with the loss of the vibrant teenager.

“She could have done so much for the world,” Mateja said. “For the community—she already has.”

A GoFundMe account that has been created for the Lendino Family has raised nearly $22,500.