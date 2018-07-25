CHICAGO (CBS) — The director of PAWS Chicago’s largest animal shelter says they urgently need people willing to adopt a pet.

Their facility on West 26th Street is at full capacity, leaving no room for any more dogs and cats.

Over 150 animals are pictured on their website.

In order to help the situation, PAWS is holding a “Summer Lovin’ Adoption” event this weekend.

All adoption fees will be waived for people who take home one of the pets who have been waiting the longest.

The event is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the PAWS Lincoln Park location.