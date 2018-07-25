CHICAGO (CBS)–A 16-year-old was killed when a driver slammed into the back of the vehicle she was riding in with her family on Aug. 21 in suburban Wheeling.

The driver, Adam Grunin, 30, of Wheeling, has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of the teenager, Alyssa Lendino, according to Wheeling police.

Grunin was allegedly driving 107 MPH when he rear-ended the Chevy Equinox Lendino was riding in on the 400 block of South Milwaukee Avenue with three other family members around 2 p.m.

The impact pushed the Equinox into the intersection as a Toyota Tundra was turning left onto Milwaukee Avenue from eastbound Hintz Road, police said.

The crash sent seven people to the hospital. Their conditions and identities were not released by police.

Grunin is scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.