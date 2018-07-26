CHICAGO (CBS)–There haven’t been many firsts at Wrigley Field since the Cubs won the World series, but Tuesday night proved different.

A piece of metal fell from the scoreboard and hit a fan smack-dab in the head, but he was apparently saved from serious injury because of a bucket he was wearing on his head.

An 8-inch metal pin fell from the centerfield scoreboard around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday as the Cubs were playing the Arizona Diamondbacks, striking a 19-year-old man. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and received five staples to close a cut on his head, according to the AP.

The pin that hit the man somehow came loose from the scoreboard’s metal numbered tiles was dislodged or a worker dropped it.

Part of Wrigley Field’s old-school charm, the scoreboard is manually operated, with workers inside hanging the tiles.