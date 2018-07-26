CHICAGO (CBS) — The hunt for a killer in Pennsylvania ended with a deadly police shootout in the Chicago suburbs.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports a grey SUV parked in a gravel area where it did not belong sparked the interest of a Lakemoor Police Officer.

“It was 5 a.m. and this officer is on routine patrol and stumbled across a vehicle in her beat that wouldn’t ordinarily be there,” said Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Kenneth Martell, from Pennsylvania, was sleeping behind the wheel. Christopher Covelli says the female officer walked up to the car.

“In a snap of a finger, it turned into an encounter that could have potentially ended her life,” Covelli said.

Martell allegedly grabbed a gun and struggled with the officer. Back-up came and Martell pulled out another gun.

At least one officer shot Martell in the face. He died on the scene.

What police did not know at the time was Martell has been on the run. He has been wanted in Pennsylvania for allegedly killing 88-year-old Theodore Garver earlier this week and dumping his body in a pond. Police believe robbery was his motive.

“As of now, there are no distinct connections that we have found that would tie him to the general region or the area. It is a possibility he was passing through and pulled over there for the night to sleep,” Covelli stated.

Investigators are trying to determine if just one or both officers fired their gun. Both of the officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation and have since been released.