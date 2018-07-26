CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s been a problem for years. Residents near Chicago’s airports say their sound-insulated windows, installed by the city, emit noxious fumes. CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman learned the source of the foul smell is coming from the material of the screen mesh.

Community members are expected to gather in a banquet hall near Midway Airport to learn more about the next steps the city plans to take regarding the smelly windows.

“It is the PVC coated material of the screen mesh is what’s creating the odor. When it’s trapped between the two panels of glass, it creates a chamber for that odor to exist,” explained Erin O’Donnell, the Managing Department Commissioner at Midway Airport.

O’Donnell says while the smell is annoying, it is not harmful.

“The testing results indicate there is no health risk associated with the windows,” she said.

The reports released Thursday showed the smell coming from the polyvinyl chloride screens increased on hot days with lots of sunshine.

In the past, residents said they feared the smell was causing health concerns.

“Did it make you feel sick?” Pam Zekman asked one resident.

“Oh yeah. I threw up three times last week in the morning when we had the real hot days,” resident Donica Bradford, responded.

The city has conducted 1,058 odor checks in homes near Midway and O’Hare airports. To date, 612 are confirmed cases.

The aviation department said mitigation efforts will begin this fall, but in the meantime, they released suggestions for homeowners.

“We would recommend they remove the screen from the odorous windows to ventilate to the outside,” O’Donnell suggested.

The city tested windows made by three manufacturers, but found the screens in the windows made by a company called “Sound Solutions” had the most complaints and the worst odor issues.

“We found some sulfide compounds, which your nose is very sensitive to,” said Chris Everts of Wood Environment Solutions.

The owner of Sound Solutions says he believes his screens came from the same companies as his competitors. He said he was also glad that there were no toxic chemicals found.

