CHICAGO (CBS)–Bikes often whizz past the lines of traffic in Chicago these days, and the newfound freedom is largely owed to the fresh bike lanes that grant cyclists a safe right of passage.

One newly-installed lane connecting the lakefront to the Chicago Loop seems to be causing more confusion and less convenience, however.

An unusual traffic pattern at that intersection leaves motorists turning left onto Michigan Avenue criss-crossing the bike lanes.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez went to Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue Friday to talk to cyclists about the bike lane configuration, which deposits bikers into merging traffic.

An unusual traffic pattern at that intersection leaves motorists turning left onto Michigan Avenue criss-crossing the bike lanes.

“The challenge is getting people from the Loop to the lakefront–there’s not a great spot,” said Kyle Whitehead with Active transportation Alliance- is generally all for new bike lanes.

Bikers know that cycling in a city like Chicago comes with risks, including Nick Drew.

“The responsibility lies on the drivers to be more responsible and to look out for the bicyclists on the road,” Drew said.

The Chicago Department of Transportation says the project is still unfinished.

A spokesperson said the bike lane will get added safety enhancements within the next few weeks, including enhanced signage and a median extension.

CDOT said the bike lane will eventually connect riders to the Loop Link, taking riders west to Clinton Street.