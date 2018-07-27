CHICAGO (CBS) — Throughout the process leading up to the release of the draft of the Chicago Police Department Consent Decree, community members were involved.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson met with 20 people on Friday to give them an overview before releasing the document to the public.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker has the story.

“I think this is great for the community. We’re obviously cautious but we’re optimistic about the consent decree,” said community activist William Calloway who played a part in what is now a draft of the consent decree.

He provided feedback at town hall meetings conducted by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan. He was also instrumental in the release of the shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

“Unless you can have something that’s going to affect the collective bargaining agreement within the FOP contract, the culture of the Chicago Police Department is not going to change.”

The Fraternal Order of Police contract has been criticized for protecting officers who commit misconduct.

“You can’t have any trust until these officers out here are held accountable,” added Calloway.

Reverend Byron Brazier of the Apostolic Church of God was one of those attending the meeting Friday morning.

“There are a lot of factors that go into, not just the document itself but the how-to the document is implemented. The dollars for the funding,” he said.

For Reverend Jeannette Wilson of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, what stood out was a provision to provide counseling for officers involved in shootings.

“When you have some hot communities like South Shore where there’s been a significant amount of violence, are they going to get counseling and mental health interventions as a result of this consent decree,” she asked.

City and state officials stressed what was released Friday was a draft. It could change. It’s over 200 pages but the public is encouraged to read it or ask question.

The deadline for the input is August 17.