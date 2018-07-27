  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)--After causing a commotion during rush hour, a small plane that made an emergency landing on Lake Shore Drive Friday afternoon has been cleared.

A plane landed on Lake Shore Drive Friday, July 27.

All traffic lanes had reopened by Friday night, after a memorable afternoon marked by one of Chicago’s most popular arterial roadways transforming into a temporary runway.

The pilot stayed calm while communicating with air traffic control when he called in engine failure just after 3:15 p.m.

Air traffic control suggested the pilot fly into Midway Airport, but the pilot calmly replied, “Negative, sir. We’ll be down here somewhere on the shore line.”

Witnesses reported seeing the plane fly under the overpass bridge and into traffic, somehow avoiding a collision with passing vehicles.

The pilot is from Cleveland and was traveling from an airshow in Osh Kosh, Wisc.

FAA records show the single-engine plane was made in 1946.

Chicago police say there will be no criminal investigation.

 

 