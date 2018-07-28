“I lost my family last July 6 because of a man in a truck crossed a wide grassy median and struck our car coming in the wrong direction,” Ballocanag said Friday. “He is still walking free and I have to bury my husband and four daughters.”
No charges have been filed against truck driver 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard III. The state Department of Transportation plans to install guardrails near the Route 1 crash site.
Ballocanag said Friday that she wants justice for her family and to see the driver of the pickup “criminally prosecuted.”
Attorneys for the family say they’ve been told the investigation into the crash is “complicated” and may take a few months.
Ballocanag, a nurse, will not be able to hold a funeral for her family until she’s well enough to attend.
“She’s got a broken left arm with infections, both knees are fractured with surgery, she has fractured ribs, fractured shoulders and a fractured right hip,” lawyer Diane Lucianna said.
Ballocanag left the hospital earlier this week for a rehabilitation center in New Jersey. Her brother-in-law, Daniel Trinidad, said the family hopes Ballocanag can use a wheelchair soon so a funeral can be held.