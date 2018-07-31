CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is facing a health crisis in the form of an ambulance shortage, leading to costly delays.

An ambulance that was miles away finally arrived 24 minutes after it was dispatched – four times longer than the state’s recommended response time of six minutes.

One day after CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman reported on the latest victim of the city’s ambulance shortage — the case of a heart attack victim who nearly died waiting for an ambulance — the city added five new ambulances to the streets, but is that enough?

“Tomorrow morning these new ambulances, each costing $250,000, will be on the street,” Commissioner Santiago said Tuesday in response to CBS 2’s investigative report.

Stories that get results. One day after my latest investigation into ambulance delays in Chicago the Fire Department unveils 5 new rigs. More on the developments @cbschicago tonight at 6p. pic.twitter.com/iR0Roy8Ncr — Pam Zekman (@PamZekmanCBS2) July 31, 2018

“Do you think with these five new ambulances you have enough to reduce the excessive response times to what they should be?” Zekman questioned.

“These five ambulances are going to create a very positive impact on this system and yes, it will address response times,” Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago responded. “We’re never satisfied if we’re not 100%. We’ll always try to improve that particular situation, which is under review right now. We’re trying to get all the facts.”

A close call with a heart attack patient after a lengthy wait for an ambulance. @cbschicago https://t.co/pCCPEU6O9m — Pam Zekman (@PamZekmanCBS2) July 31, 2018

“The firemen were saying there was a delay because there was just no ambulances available,” said the patient’s wife, Christine Marnul.

The patient’s cardiologist, Dr. David Fishman, said the delayed response time worsened the heart attack.

With 75 ambulances, Chicago ranks last of the five largest cities for the number of ambulances per 100,000 people.

With the five additional ambulances, Chicago’s ambulance ratio per 100,000 people will increase, but it would take a total of 25 more ambulances to bring Chicago up to where other big cities rank.

After the rollout of the five new ambulances, the Commissioner says they will reassess if more are needed.

“We’ll go on to the next phase,” he said.

The Fire Commissioner says the new ambulances, combined with the new trauma center on the South side, should improve response times. He added the fire department is looking into the 24-minute response time for the heart attack patient.