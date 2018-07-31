CHICAGO (CBS)–A class action lawsuit has been filed against Chicago Athletic Clubs.

The lawsuit alleges that the eight clubs owned by the company terminated their members’ rewards programs without notice on July 16.

Members in the rewards program were denied when they tried to redeem points they had accrued, according to allegations made in the lawsuit.

The complaint also alleges consumer fraud and breach of contract.

The Chicago Athletic Clubs group includes Bucktown Athletic Club, Evanston Athletic Club, Lakeview Athletic Club, Lincoln Park Athletic Club, Lincoln Square Athletic Club, Webster Place Athletic Club, West Loop Athletic Club and Wicker Park Athletic Club