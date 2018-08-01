  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with luring two girls into an apartment in Arlington Heights, and sexually assaulting them over the weekend.

Juan Jair Solis-Gaspar, 21, has been charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and Mike Steven Motta-Saenz, 21, has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Juan Jair Solis-Gaspar (left) and Mike Steven Motta-Saenz (right) are charged with luring two girls into an Arlington Heights apartment, giving them alcohol, and sexually assaulting them on July 28, 2018. (Credit: Arlington Heights Police)

Arlington Heights Police said the men approached two girls – ages 12 and 14 – who were riding their bikes on Saturday, and lured the girls into their apartment. Once inside, the men gave the girls alcohol, and then sexually assaulted them.

The victims later told their parents what happened. After the girls went to the hospital, and told police what happened, detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment where they were raped, and arrested Solis-Gaspar and Motta-Saenz.

Both suspects confessed to the sexual assaults, police said. Investigators collected DNA samples from both men, and are waiting test results.

Solis-Gaspar and Motta-Saenz were due to appear for bond hearings Wednesday afternoon at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.