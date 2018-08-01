CHICAGO (CBS)–Two Arlington Heights men have been charged in connection with the sexual assault of two girls, ages 12 and 13.

Arlington Heights police said the two girls were riding bikes July 28 on the shared apartment of Juan Jair Solis-Gaspar, 21, and Mike Steven Motta-Saenz, also 21, when Solis-Gaspar and Motta-Saenz coerced the girls into their apartment.

Inside, the girls were given alcohol and were sexually assaulted.

The girls told their parents about what happened and they contacted police.

The Cook County State’s Attorney on Wednesday charged Solis-Gaspar with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Motta-Saenz was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.