CHICAGO (CBS)–An Aurora man was sentenced to a decade in prison Wednesday for selling nearly $16,000 worth of heroin in 2017, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office.

Javier Ramirez, 33, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Kane County Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler, Jr. sentenced Ramirez to 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal in which Ramirez will also have to pay $15,930–the street value of the heroin he was convicted of having in his possession.

In April 2017, Ramirez was caught with four grams of heroin and $4,210 in cash in his vehicle, according to the state’s attorney.

During a search of his residence, police found an additional 100 grams of heroin.

He will be required to serve at least 75 percent of his sentence and has 480 days of credit for jail time served since his arrest.