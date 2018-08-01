CHICAGO (CBS) — Lollapalooza is set to kick off on Thursday in Grant Park.

The four-day music fest sold out, but as CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, each year some kids end up paying much more than the ticket cost.

While patients or insurance companies pick up the bill for an emergency room visit, Lollapalooza organizers say the fest will cover the cost of an ambulance, even if a festival-goer is outside the gates.

Doctors and nurses at Lurie Children’s Hospital held a simulation drill to prepare for the four days of Lollapalooza.

“It’s our time where we worry the most about getting a large number of patients,” said Dr. Sally Reynolds.

Dr. Reynolds and her colleagues say they are getting ready for patients under 18-years-old who have had too much to drink, taken drugs, or been out in the sun without hydration.

Last year during Lollapalooza, 234 fans had to be transported to multiple hospitals. Those patients or their insurance companies had to pay the E.R. bills, costing $1,500 to $3,500.

Organizers of the music festival cover the cost of private ambulances if someone gets sick or hurt inside the festival grounds and will pay for fire department ambulances outside the festival if the patient is wearing a Lollapalooza wristband.

An average ambulance ride costs $1,000.

“Just be very cautious,” warned Dr. Reynolds, saying she hopes none of the services will even be needed. “Have fun. Stay sober.”

The busiest day for emergency rooms and first responders is usually the first day of Lollapalooza, which is this Thursday.

Overall the number of ER visits for underage drinkers has gone down in recent years.