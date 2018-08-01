CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy and his pregnant cousin were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said the victims were sitting in a parked car near 28th and Lawndale around 9:45 p.m., when two people got out of a gold Toyota Corolla, and began shooting.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the head. She drove herself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized. Sources said she is 28 weeks pregnant.

Her 13-year-old cousin was shot in the hand, and was in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

According to the Chicago Tribune, two other children – ages 2 and 5 – were in the car at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.